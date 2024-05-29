Education leaders, teachers' union hold differing opinions on state of Florida's education system

With the school year in the rearview, state education leaders and Florida's largest teachers’ union took vastly differing opinions Wednesday on the current state of the education system in the Sunshine State.

During a Florida Board of Education meeting in Miami, the state's education commissioner, Manny Diaz, celebrated the state's education system, saying it's better than ever, thanks in large part to Florida's school choice options.

"For a second year in a row, we have been ranked number one in the nation for education by U.S. News and World Report," Diaz said. "Parents have the opportunity to choose the best setting for their child and, whether that be magnet school, district neighborhood school, a charter school, or our scholarship program, they are the ones in command."

The state's school voucher program has been increasingly popular, the board pointed out, with applications already having doubled compared to last year.

Moments after the meeting ended, however, the Florida Education System, which represents the largest number of teachers in the state, argued state leaders are ripping money from public schools and underpaying educators, leading to the highest number of vacancies in the country.

"Florida right now ranks 50th in the nation in average teacher pay – 50th, which should be an embarrassment in the nation," said Andrew Spar, FEA president.

The state recently called that ranking a lie. The Department of Education has said Governor Ron DeSantis has helped pass $4 billion in teacher raises while in office and that unions are to blame for holding up raises.

Spar, however, said they just want fair pay.

"The commissioner of education today once again shifted blame to what's going on in our public schools onto the teachers and staff in our public schools," Spar said. "The governor the other day did the same thing, blaming teachers and staff for the low ranking and for the audacity of standing up and saying that we want to be treated better."

Spar also criticized the use of public funds for families whose children are homeschooled or going to private school, which is allowed through the voucher program.

"We're also concerned about the constant underfunding and undermining of our public schools’ dollars being shifted away from the classroom time and time again," Spar said.

"I think sometimes there's a narrative that somehow, we're abandoning public education or that we're not putting, prioritizing it," said Ben Gibson, the chair of the Florida Board of Education, as he pushed back against the union's criticism. "I think really the way to think about it is we're prioritizing all forms of education."

