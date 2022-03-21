Elementary students, local artist to team up on new mural in Palm Harbor

An art project in Pinellas County is putting the paintbrush in the hands of elementary students.

Kindergarten through fifth-graders at Sutherland Elementary will be teaming up with a local artist on a new mural in Palm Harbor.

The new mural will be located on Belcher Street just south of the school.

This will be the fourth project in the ArtWorks series organized by Creative Pinellas, in collaboration with Pinellas County Public Works and the Pinellas County School system.

The project is part of the County’s graffiti abatement program.

Interested Pinellas County artists can learn more and apply to lead the mural design at creativepinellas.org/opportunity/artworks-public-art-project-with-elementary-students/.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, March 23 at 11:59 p.m. The mural is expected to be complete and unveiled with a ribbon cutting on May 19.