Emergency exercise to be held at Lakeland Linder Airport

For those living near the Lakeland Linder Airport, you may hear alarms – but don't worry, it's just a test.

The airport is conducting a full-scale emergency exercise. First responders from 14 different agencies are training in case there is a real crash or some other type of accident.

Tuesday's drill will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Airport officials say regular operations will not be affected.

