Encaustic artists hope Carrollwood exhibition highlights 'painting with wax'

A new Carrollwood Cultural Center exhibition, "Encaustic Impressions: A Florida Wax Show," shows what artists can create when they "paint with wax."

"It's very addictive, but it's also extremely versatile," encaustic artist Gina White said.

The backstory:

White is part of the Florida Encaustic Artists group, which was founded in 2017. The wax they use is made of melted beeswax, tree resin and powdered pigment. Encaustic is the Greek word meaning "to burn in."

"Basically, you layer wax on top of each other, and you heat every layer with a heated gun or a torch, and that makes it stick to the layer below," encaustic artist Susan Hess said.

Dig deeper:

The exhibition features many pieces from the group’s 15 members. Many of the artists blend encaustic elements with other mediums.

"A lot of encaustic artists, we start out somewhere else, and then we discover encaustics," White said. "You don't have to get rid of the first love that you had, you can incorporate that into the work."

White says if the base layer is porous, artists can blend acrylic paint, watercolors and even photographs using the wax. Encaustic artist Francine Michel uses wax to add texture and details.

"It really makes your pictures come more alive," Michel said. "One of the few art types that when we have people visit, we say go ahead and touch it. In fact, when you touch it, it shines in the picture."

What they're saying:

A common trait between the trio of artists, once they were bitten by the encaustic art bug many years ago, it's stuck.

"Once you start using it, you pretty much get hooked on it. It's the flow of the wax," Hess said. "When I was a child, I used to melt crayons, so I think it was meant to be."

They all hope the exhibition, which is on display until Feb. 2, can serve as an icebreaker to the medium for visitors.

"Maybe they can discover encaustic for themselves like we all did at some point and really just take that on their own artistic journey," White said.