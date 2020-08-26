Experts warn of ‘twindemic’ as flu season approaches during the coronavirus pandemic

Experts are warning us of a so-called impending “twindemic”, the flu hitting us as we continue to battle COVID-19.

“If you have never gotten a flu shot in your life, this is the year to do it,” Dr. Steven Achinger of Lakeland’s Watson Clinic, told FOX 13. “Just roll up the sleeves and get the shot done.”

Achinger paints a very unsettling worst-case scenario.

“Every time you get a severe illness, our body is weakened, our nutritional status goes down, our ability to fight further infection goes down,” he said. “So you really don’t want to have these illnesses back to back, or God forbid, simultaneously.”

Experts say everyone over the age of six, with few exceptions, should get a flu shot yearly, but the timing is critical.

“If you get your flu shot too early in July or August, your antibodies may wane when the flu season really kicks in, in January through March,” said Achinger. “So there is a sweet spot you want to hit. So most recommendations, we should get the flu shot sometime in the September, October range.”

He points out that it is just a myth that the vaccination could cause the flu. However, Achinger explained some people do react to it.

Usually, only half the people who should get a flu shot actually do.

If a lot of people are unprotected this year, and we get hit an especially virulent strain of the flu, the resources of already crowded hospitals, could be stretched even further.

Most insurance companies cost the cost of flu shots and many pharmacies offer them for free.

