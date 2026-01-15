Florida woman discovers ex-boyfriend’s bomb-making materials while kicking him out of her house: SCSO

The Brief A Sarasota man's breakup with his girlfriend leads to serious legal trouble for him. When clearing out her garage, investigators say she located several suspicious containers of materials that caused concern. Law enforcement professionals determined that the containers contained everything necessary to create lethal explosive devices.



A Sarasota man’s breakup with his girlfriend attracted more attention to his failed relationship than he wanted when she demanded that he move out.

According to documents, she began to remove his things from the home on Mayfield Drive in Venice when she found some items that he was working on in the garage that weren’t quite right.

The backstory:

The arrest affidavit shows that Alan Porter West and Susan Woodward’s relationship was over, and she demanded that he move out. On January 6, the document states that as she was clearing the garage, she found several coolers filled with what she described as chemicals and fireworks.

She told investigators that she had pulled those items out to the driveway, and then called the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Sergeant Edward Hyde, assigned to the SCSO Hazardous Devices Unit, responded to the home on Mayfield Drive.

Deputies said they saw coolers and contained industrial-grade chemicals along with printed material with labels such as "The Chemistry of Powder & Explosives" and "Home Workshop Explosives by Uncle Fester."

Sergeant Hyde also noted that there were chemistry vials and containers used for mixing and storing chemicals.

The area was cordoned off, the immediate neighbors were evacuated, and the bomb squad was summoned to the scene.

What they're saying:

The Sarasota County Fire Department’s hazardous materials team responded to the scene with protective gear and testing devices to control the scene.

Sergeant Hyde suited up in a full bomb suit to check the garage for any active devices or materials already mixed.

He said he found quantities of erythritol tetranitrate, known as ETN, which is a homemade explosive compound.

According to the arrest report, Sgt. Hyde noted that the precursors needed to create more of the explosive compound were all present and could be used to create the volatile explosive.

A further test of liquid located within the garage also was positive for ETN.

The amount of the active agent created a potential hazard for leaving the materials in place.

The arrest affidavit showed that a further search of the garage for active chemicals revealed items that could be used to make an improvised explosive device, known as an IED, including detonators, ignitors and marbles for shrapnel.

Similarly, investigators the necessary components for creating pipe bombs were located, including cut sections of metal tubes and electric matches made to fit those tubes.

What we know:

The Sheriff’s Office secured the scene and safely removed all the items from Woodward’s home.

Once those items were at a secure location, Judge Thomas Krug was contacted to sign a search warrant for the items to be inventoried and processed for a criminal case.

Based on the materials recovered, and the devices created and in the process of being made on site, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Alan Porter West for the charges of possession and attempting to make an explosive device and possessing explosives without a license.

West was arrested on January 9 on those charges.

He is being held under $1,000,000 bond on each count.

What's next:

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office learned that West was a suspect in a homemade bomb case by the Federal Bureau of Investigation from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

They have been informed of this arrest and are working with the Sheriff’s Office to determine whether federal charges will be applied in this case.