Explosives found after Bradenton man tells therapist of plan to harm roommate

A 52-year-old Manatee County man is in protective custody after deputies found explosive material in his home at 2511 32nd Ave. East.

A spokesman for the Manatee County Sheriff's Office says James R. Hoskins, Jr. told his therapist about potentially harming his roommate. Typically conversations between a patient and their healthcare provider are privileged, but when it comes to harming others, doctors are allowed to report the information to law enforcement.

Manatee County investigators said Hoskins had explosives in what he called his "powder room."

The bomb squad went to the home and found potentially explosive materials, including triacetone triperoxide, or TATP.

Sheriff's spokesman Randy Warren said TATP is an organic peroxide that can be used to make homemade explosives.

The bomb squad took the material to a safe location and blew it up.

Investigators said Hoskins later apologized and said he didn't intend to harm anyone.

Warren said Hoskins is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing the materials.

"Unfortunately, when people are creating things in what he calls his powder room, we have no idea what could have happened," said Warren. "This could have been very tragic for that residence and maybe even some surrounding residences."

Hoskins told deputies he used the material to make rocket motors.