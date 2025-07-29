Extreme heat warning for part of Tampa Bay area Tuesday. Here's what to expect

The Brief Several counties are under an extreme heat warning on Tuesday, while southern portions of the Tampa Bay area are under a heat advisory. FOX 13 meteorologists say conditions will be similar to Monday, during which the heat index approached 120 degrees. Temperatures and rain coverage will slowly return to normal levels late this weekend into next week.



Portions of the Tampa Bay area are under an extreme heat warning on Tuesday as temperatures will again soar above normal, with high humidity driving up the heat index.

The extreme heat warning covers Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Polk counties, along with areas north and east of the FOX 13 viewing area.

DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Manatee and Sarasota counties are under a heat advisory on Tuesday.

Part of the Tampa Bay area is under an extreme heat warning on Tuesday.

Extreme heat warning vs. heat advisory

By the numbers:

The National Weather Service issues an extreme heat warning "when extremely dangerous heat conditions are expected or occurring."

In this case, the warning has been issued because the heat index could top 112 degrees.

The NWS issues a heat advisory "for dangerous heat conditions that are not expected to reach warning criteria."

"There's not a big difference between these two," FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg said. "Both are very dangerous and they're both an alert to you to say ‘hey, let’s slow it down.'"

Tuesday forecast

Osterberg says it will be a similar setup to Monday, during which the heat index approached 120 degrees in Tampa with oppressive humidity as the dew point topped 80.

The actual air temperature could reach the upper 90s again, but Osterberg says another stray thunderstorm or two may drop temps a few degrees in certain spots during the afternoon and evening.

The heat index will soar well into triple-digits across the Tampa Bay area on Tuesday, meteorologists say.

Rain coverage will remain fairly low, though, at about 30%.

What to expect the rest of the week

Osterberg says drier air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere will continue to keep rain coverage down in the coming days, with chances in the 30-40% range.

Rain chances will remain relatively low over the next few days before going back up, meteorologists say.

Afternoon temperatures will still hover in the mid-90s, but a return to more normal summer conditions is likely on the way by the latter part of the weekend into next week.

Temperatures will slowly return to normal levels with increasing rain chances by this weekend, meteorologists say.

The Source: This story was written with information from FOX 13 meteorologists and the National Weather Service.