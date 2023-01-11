FAA orders all U.S. airlines to halt departures amid nationwide computer failure

The monitors for the arrivals and delays at Tampa International Airport are seeing red. The FAA has ordered all flights to ground domestic departures until 9 a.m. EST as they work to resolve an outage to its nationwide notification system.

Early Wednesday, the FAA said they are trying to resolve the issues with NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions). According to United Airlines, it sends out "important real-time flight hazards and restrictions to all commercial airline pilots."

According to Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, "there is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point." She says President Joe Biden directed the U.S. Department of Transportation to investigate the cause.

The view from SkyFOX shows no movement at TPA's tarmacs after flights were grounded due to an FAA outage.

NOTAMs used to be available through a hotline, but that was phased out with the internet. The alerts span from mundane information about construction at airports to urgent flight restrictions or broken equipment.

All aircraft are required to route through the system, including commercial and military flights.

Before the FAA issued its order, a TPA spokesperson told FOX 13 individual airlines can make their own decision about whether they want to fly their scheduled flights. Initially, most delays were concentrated along the East Coast but were beginning to spread west.

MORE: FAA reports nationwide system failure, causing widespread US flight delays

Those who were planning to fly out of TPA can check their flight status here: www.tampaairport.com/flight-status.

Over at the St. Petersburg-Clearwater Airport, no Allegiant flights have been delayed at this time, but the first flight isn't until after 10 a.m. Check your flight here: https://fly2pie.com.

According to the flight status page for the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, six flights have been delayed, including one United flight. Monitor flight updates here: flysrq.com/flight-status.

European flights into the U.S. appeared to be largely unaffected.

Irish carrier Aer Lingus said services to the U.S. continue, and Dublin Airport’s website showed that its flights to Newark, Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles were running on schedule.

"Aer Lingus plan to operate all transatlantic flights as scheduled today," the carrier said in a prepared statement. "We will continue to monitor but we do not anticipate any disruption to our services arising from the technical issue in the United States."

The FAA said that it would provide frequent updates as it made progress.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.