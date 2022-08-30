Family: 12-year-old found safe after 3 days missing from Bradenton home

A group of Emma Holmes' family and friends had just gathered Tuesday evening in Bradenton to pass out fliers for the missing 12-year-old when they got word she had been found and she was alive.

They were growing more worried as the days passed. Emma hadn't been seen or heard from since August 27, when a surveillance camera spotted her leaving her house to go hang out with friends.

Emma's family said she never came home. It was first believed Emma had run away, but her family insisted that couldn't be true.

12-year-old Emma Holmes was reported missing August 27 and reportedly found August 30 (Photo: Manatee County Sheriff's Office)

The pre-teen is an avid user of social media, but hadn't made a single post in days.

Her debit card activity was also dormant.

Now, it appears the family can rest easy knowing Emma has been found.

Moments after they held a prayer in a parking lot in Bradenton, missing fliers in hand, someone told them Emma had been located and the family rushed away to see their missing girl.

Information about her whereabouts during the three days she was gone had not been released.