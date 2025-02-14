'Family Day' at the State Fair draws increased law enforcement with the crowds

The Brief "Family Day" at the Florida State Fair brought in many families for a day of fun. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was all hands on deck to ensure all the families in attendance were safe while enjoying the fair. For the last two years, children under 17 have needed an adult with them at night after 6 p.m. to cut down on bad behavior.



It was a busy Friday night at the Florida State Fair as families visited Tampa for "Family Day."

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said they added new safety measures to help keep everyone safe during the event.

Hillsborough County deputies at the State Fair.

Many Hillsborough County Schools students get the day off for Family Day of the fair, giving families like the Artis family time to spend with their four children.

"We do a lot of arts and crafts. We do painting, so they were painting today. They were drawing today, we also cook," said Stephanie Artis.

Law enforcement officers at the State Fair.

Artis, her wife Michelle, and their children enjoyed the fair for a third year, joining many others in the fair rides, sights, food and overall environment.

There were also 300 law enforcement officers.

"It makes us feel comfortable. It makes you feel safe," said Michelle Artis, Stephanie’s wife.

HCSO said it amplified the presence of its deputies and other law enforcement officers with new safety measures.

"Every year, we put more into it. This year, we’ll have our drone team out here. We’ll have drones deployed. We’ll have our mounted enforcement team. We’ll have our bicycle response team," said Col. Anthony Collins with HCSO.

For the last two years, children under 17 have needed an adult with them at night after 6 p.m. to cut down on bad behavior . Deputies said 14 people were kicked out during 2024’s Family Day, down from 56 kids in 2023 and 137 in 2022.

Deputies said their community action teams are a big help.

"Whether it’s a pastor, whether it’s one of the youth-based programs like the teacher is here, the school resource deputies who work with the youth day in and day out, they’re here," said Collins. "They have relationships established already with the youth. I think it just speaks volumes, and that’s why we’ve seen those numbers reduced over the last several years."

The policy changes came in 2023 after a jury awarded $15 million in damages to the family of 14-year-old Andrew Joseph III.

Pictured: Andrew Joseph III.

In 2014, Johnson was hit and killed by a car on I-4 after deputies kicked him and nearly 100 other students out of the fair.

The court found that HCSO was mostly at fault in Andrew’s death.

"We’ve had two people ejected today, very minor, no arrests," said Collins.

Deputies hope to keep it that way with their extra presence.

"We felt that. That’s the first time we saw them on horses. I’m a prior law enforcement officer, so that’s crowd control. So that’s a good look, taking precautions," said Artis.

Law enforcement at the State Fair.

HCSO said they have about 1,400 positions staffed throughout the entire event. The last day for the fair is Monday, February 17.

