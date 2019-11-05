Family of Olympic shooter gives up quest for open gun range

A U.S. Olympic shooter from Pasco County will no longer be able to practice at a private gun range in Odessa.

Dania Vizzi, 24, is a member of the U.S. National Shotgun Team. On Tuesday, her family gave up on being allowed to use a range on their farm after neighbors complained to the county.

The neighbors were worried about safety - but mainly the constant sound of gunfire, which they told county leaders would sometimes happen for five to seven hours straight.

Her family built the practice range in 2018, without a permit, on Bellamy Brothers Boulevard in Odessa.

Shooting guns on farmland is not illegal, but the county can regulate the use of gun ranges.

Commissioners said they would issue a permit if the family would meet certain requirements such as a wildlife impact study and installation of a noise barrier.

On Tuesday they withdrew their request for a permit for the private range.

An attorney for the family couldn’t be reached Tuesday but has said at previous commission meetings the restrictions were too expensive and would require the family to spend well into six figures.

It’s unclear where Vizzi will practice next, attempts to contact the family and their attorney were not returned.