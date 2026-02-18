Family-owned Brannen Bank turns 100 by keeping it personal

article

The Brief Brannen Bank is celebrating 100 years in business, remaining family-owned and community focused. Founded in 1926 by George Brannen, the bank survived the Great Depression and is now led by second- and third-generation family members. With 12 locations across Citrus, Marion and Hernando counties, leaders say local decision-making and face-to-face service set them apart from big banks and online apps.



In a world filled with national banks and digital apps, Brannen Bank in Inverness is proof that personal service still matters.

Timeline:

The bank was founded in 1926 by George Brannen, and survived the Great Depression while other local banks failed.

Today, George’s son, Joseph, serves as co-owner and chairman, carrying on a legacy that has lasted a century.

"I was born into it. We'd sit around the supper table at night talking about the banks," Joseph said.

READ: Bradenton’s IMG Academy fined $1.7M for taking tuition from Mexican drug cartel associates

A hundred years later, the bank is still family owned, with Joseph’s son, Matt, serving as president.

Big picture view:

Customers can walk in and see leadership in the building, ask questions and get decisions made locally, instead of waiting on an office states away. That hometown approach is what leaders say continues to drive their success.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Brannen Bank now operates 12 locations across Citrus, Marion and Hernando counties.

While many community banks have merged or been bought out, the Brannens' say they are focused on staying independent and planning for the next generation. Joseph says retirement is not on his radar.

"My daddy never retired. He came to this bank till he was 85 years old. So, I don't plan on retiring. I’m going to be here bugging Matt until I go," Joseph said.