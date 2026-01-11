Family holds press conference after Brandon teen killed by train

Family and friends are holding a press conference Sunday in Tampa for Jamar Bond, a 17-year-old Brandon High School student who was hit by a freight train Thursday morning and later died in the hospital on Friday.

Jewell McMillan, Bond’s mother, is speaking publicly for the first time as she seeks answers surrounding the circumstances of her son’s death.

The press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. at 3406 East 28th Avenue.