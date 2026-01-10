Teen dies after being hit by train in Brandon: HCSO

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

A 17-year-old Brandon High School student was killed after being struck by a freight train Thursday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies say the crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. on the railroad tracks near Lakewood Drive.

At the scene, deputies found the teen with critical injuries. He was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he later passed away on Friday.

Investigators learned the teen was walking on the train tracks toward Brandon High School, when a train approached from behind. HCSO says the teen tried to jump out of the way but was hit by the train.

Deputies found a pair of headphones near the teen, and heavy fog was reported in the area at the time of the crash, HCSO said.

What we don't know:

Investigators are still working to determine how the accident happened.