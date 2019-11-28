Family returns to find their house badly damaged by fire

article

A Tampa family returned home shortly after 6:00 p.m. to find their home nearly destroyed by a fire.

The home at 3920 Clearfield Avenue, North was nearly 75 percent engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived around 5:30 p.m.

Neighbors tell Fox 13 the family wasn't home when the fire broke out, and they had relavtives visiting them for Thanksgiving.

Family members didn't want to talk on camera, but we're told two dogs and one cat made it out of the home. Unfortunately, another cat did not.

There were no injuries.

Fire investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.