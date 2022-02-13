Fatal crash victim was shot before he wrecked, police say

St. Petersburg police say the victim of a fiery rollover crash on Saturday was actually shot before the impact.

Demond Lamar Perry

Investigators say 26-year-old Demond Lamar Perry was traveling south on Tyrone Blvd. at 3 a.m. when he suffered the gunshot wounds.

He was discovered trapped in his vehicle and taken to Tampa General Hospital with life-threatening burns and injuries, police say.

He arrived in very critical condition and died hours later.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information surrounding the homicide of Demond Perry.

This is the first homicide in St. Petersburg this year.