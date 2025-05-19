Masked suspects chase crash victims after opening fire at vehicles on I-4: FHP

The Brief Troopers are searching for suspects accused of shooting at vehicles on I-4 on Mother’s Day. According to FHP, the gunmen fired at two vehicles around 6:30 a.m. on May 11 on I-4 near US 301. FHP said one vehicle crashed after the shooting and the people inside ran off with two masked assailants from the suspect’s vehicle giving chase.



The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for help locating suspects accused of shooting at two vehicles on I-4 on Mother’s Day.

What we know:

Troopers say victims reported that a dark-colored sedan pulled alongside their vehicle, a Ford Edge, and fired at their vehicle around 6:30 a.m. while they were driving on I-4 near U.S. 301.

According to FHP, the suspect then drove behind another vehicle, a Chevy Tahoe, which exited onto US-301 and fired upon this vehicle as well.

The Tahoe continued on US-301 until colliding with a utility pole near Franklin Road, according to FHP.

Following the crash, troopers say the people in the Tahoe ran away on foot as two masked assailants from the suspect vehicle chased them.

Troopers say the people in the Tahoe got away from the gunmen and sustained minor injuries from the crash.

According to FHP, both vehicles were hit by .40 caliber bullets, but nobody was injured from the gunfire.

What we don't know:

FHP did not give a description of the suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol by calling *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

