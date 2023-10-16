FDOT considering Desoto Bridge replacement in Manatee County

Florida Department of Transportation, District 1 is seeking public feedback on a $168 million replacement of the Desoto Bridge in Manatee County.

FDOT is on the brink of beginning a $1.6 million project development and environment (PD&E) study for the 1.3-mile-long thoroughfare that connects Palmetto to Bradenton.

Palmetto and Bradenton has seen significant growth.

The bridge, built in 1957, is safe to drive on now but was built to 1957's standards.

"It's time and since we're thinking about replacing it, we're also looking to bring it up to today's standards, and we want to make allowances for alternate users," explained Patricia Pichette, Communications Specialist for FDOT District 1.

The bridge will remain four lanes, two on each side, but FDOT is looking to add a shared-use pedestrian-cyclist lane.

"Not only is it funded in the PD&E phase, but it's also funded through construction," she said. "Unlike most projects, it's rare to find one already funded through all of the phases through construction. So, it's a good sign."

Tahisha Coleman-Pascall recently moved back to Manatee County with her family from Charlotte, NC.

"For us to be able to commute, I'm a travel nurse, so I want to be able to go from here to there," she said. "I think it would prevent accidents too."

Her niece, Synai Abrams, is supportive of the shared-use path too.

"I think that it's a good idea because pedestrians that are riding their bikes and stuff," she shared. "I think it'll be easier if they could go across the bridge too."

FDOT will host a public workshop for this project and others Tuesday, Oct. 17 at the Manatee Performing Arts Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will also be an online option on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m.

Advanced registration is required, click here.

For more information, click here.