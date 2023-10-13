Lake Wales offering residents new bus that improves quality of life

article

If you're in the historic core of Lake Wales, you'll likely see the "Lake Wales Circulator" on the move.

The bus is helping people get to the grocery store, to medical appointments, and to work.

Lake Wales is the first city of its size in Polk County to have the Circulator which costs half-a-million-dollars and operates solely within the city.

"The Department of Health recently performed a survey of the area and determined it had inadequate access to healthy food options and healthcare options," said James Slaton, City Manager of Lakes Wales.

So the city partnered with Citrus Connection, a local area transit provider, that created the new bus routes.

City officials said the hope is the Circulator will help enhance quality of life.

"Here they aren't housebound. They have the freedom of mobility, and they can get out and go to these various stops wherever they need things. Medical treatment and nutrition and socialization," shared Robin Gibson, the city's Deputy Mayor.

During the first week of October, the bus served 67 riders and during its second week, that number doubled to 130 riders.

It's possible that the Circulator could eventually be brought to more cities within the county.

"This is the first new Circulator in Polk County in about 30 years, so I think everybody's watching. It's too soon to say, but I think the fact we doubled riders from week one to week two shows this is a successful program," said Tom Phillips, the General Manager of Citrus Connection.

The bus is partially funded by the city and the Polk County Board of County Commissioners.