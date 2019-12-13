Felon charged following accidental shooting at Tampa gun range

article

Hillsborough County deputies arrested a convicted felon involved in an accidental shooting that injured a Shooters World instructor in November.

Despite having three felony convictions, Eric Anthony Hall, 42, rented a Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol at Shooters World in November, deputies said. Felons are not allowed to have a firearm, even if that firearm is rented.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Hall’s friend was shooting the gun he rented at the range when a shell casing went down her shirt. She lowered the firearm in her hand but accidentally turned the muzzle toward a range safety instructor who was working with her.

The instructor was hit in the right upper thigh and ultimately had to have his leg amputated due to his injury.

"It's infuriating to know that this tragedy could have been prevented, and an innocent person would not have been injured had Eric Hall followed the law as a convicted felon and not rented the weapon to begin with," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "While this victim's life is changed forever because of Hall's decision, I hope that we can bring him some level of justice by making sure the person responsible is prosecuted for his careless actions."

Hall has been charged with Felon in Possession of Firearm. The sheriff's office is working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), which could lead to additional federal charges for Hall.

