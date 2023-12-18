Felon flees traffic stop, deputies find drugs and gun: HCSO

article

A 23-year-old man who has multiple felony convictions was arrested on Monday morning after fleeing from deputies, according to officials.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says deputies were conducting a traffic stop just before 7 a.m. when Anthony Courtois fled the scene.

READ: WWE star Liv Morgan arrested for possession in Sumter County: Deputies

According to authorities, an aviation unit tracked Courtois to an apartment complex near Davis Road and Temple Terrace Highway. Officials say he fled on foot to a nearby Winn-Dixie parking lot, which is where he was arrested.

Courtois had an active felony warrant and was in possession of a gun and narcotics, according to the sheriff's office.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

HCSO says Courtois was booked into Orient Road Jail with the following charges:

Felon in possession of a firearm

Fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer x2

Possession of a firearm during commission of a felony

Battery by strangulation

Possession of cannabis with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver

"Today, we apprehended a known felon whose trail of violence and transgressions against our community ends here," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a news release. "We remain steadfast that those who inflict harm are held accountable and that our streets remain safe for our residents in Hillsborough County."