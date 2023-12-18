Felon flees traffic stop, deputies find drugs and gun: HCSO
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - A 23-year-old man who has multiple felony convictions was arrested on Monday morning after fleeing from deputies, according to officials.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says deputies were conducting a traffic stop just before 7 a.m. when Anthony Courtois fled the scene.
According to authorities, an aviation unit tracked Courtois to an apartment complex near Davis Road and Temple Terrace Highway. Officials say he fled on foot to a nearby Winn-Dixie parking lot, which is where he was arrested.
Courtois had an active felony warrant and was in possession of a gun and narcotics, according to the sheriff's office.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
HCSO says Courtois was booked into Orient Road Jail with the following charges:
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer x2
- Possession of a firearm during commission of a felony
- Battery by strangulation
- Possession of cannabis with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver
"Today, we apprehended a known felon whose trail of violence and transgressions against our community ends here," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a news release. "We remain steadfast that those who inflict harm are held accountable and that our streets remain safe for our residents in Hillsborough County."