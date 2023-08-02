Commissioners sink MacDill ferry plans as cost doubles despite commuter support

On Wednesday, Hillsborough County commissioners voted to terminate a plan to build a commuter ferry line to MacDill Air Force Base.

The project has been in the works for nearly a decade. Last year, commissioners agreed to funding to fast-track the aquatic commuter route, but new project cost estimates had some commissioners ready to sink the deal.

Those estimates show costs to get the project off the ground have shot up nearly 50 percent.

According to a report presented to county commissioners in July, the project’s 2021 cost estimate was just under $52 million, but citing inflation, the project’s new projected cost is over $75.6 million.

The project agreement puts the burden on the county to fund the vessels while another company, HMS Ferries, would commit $175 million to cover operating costs and regular maintenance over a 20-year term.

Last fall, Hillsborough voters struck down a sales tax referendum that would have helped fund commuter projects like the MacDill Ferry. Without the income source, some commissioners say they aren’t comfortable going over budget.

"We just don’t have the funds to support this at this time," said Commissioner Donna Cepeda last month.

The proposed ferry line would shuttle MacDill Air Force Base employees from a new terminal in Gibsonton to MacDill during rush hour, removing an estimated 2,000 cars from congested roadways at peak times. Supporters say it would slash commute times, which can range between one to one and a half hours.

READ: MacDill AFB could be new stop for Cross Bay Ferry service to help employees commute to work

District 6 Commissioner Pat Kemp says despite the rising price tag, a commuter ferry line, which would be free of right-of-way costs, is a bargain compared to the costs associated with building, expanding, and maintaining roads.

"One mile of widening Lithia Pinecrest, we’re talking about $80-100 million. Those are the realities now," Kemp said in July.

Commissioner Harry Cohen agrees.

READ: 'It's not just a school': Tinker School brings military children together on MacDill AFB

"It really just makes so much sense to invest in this and see it through because of what it could portend for the future," Cohen said ahead of Wednesday’s meeting. "The cost of continuing to expand and build roads is very expensive. We’re going to need to continue to do that, but we’re going to need everything. We’re going to need more roads, we’re going to need buses and trains and ferries.

That is the only way that we are going to be able to deal with the congestion that we have and not to see it get considerably worse."

Southern Hillsborough County has seen tremendous housing growth in recent years. As housing prices near job centers have soared, more and more people are seeking affordable housing further from job centers.

READ: These 7 Florida cities have the worst commute in America, study shows

Last year, 85 percent of MacDill Air Force Base employees surveyed – who lived in southern Hillsborough County – said their drive is longer than 40 minutes. Ninety percent said they would use the ferry and that it would make a big difference.

Supporters say commissioners should hold off on making a final decision on the MacDill commuter ferry project. Kemp and Cohen said the commission should take the time to explore sources of federal and state funding that could help cover expenses.

"We are not at a point where we actually have to spend money at this moment. This really is going to come to a decision point about a year from now so there is a lot of time to try to see what else is out there. In my opinion, this action to try to stop it now is premature," Cohen said.