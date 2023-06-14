Multiple Florida cities among the worst commutes for drivers in the country, data shows

It's no secret why people move to Florida – there's no state income tax, sunshine year-around, and you're never more than two hours from the beach. But, with the perks comes the downside of grid-locked highways.

An analysis by MoneyGeek.com took data from the U.S. Census and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to rank the 20 cities with the worst commutes. Seven of them are in Florida.

"It's congested. A lot of people cutting people off. It's dangerous. You've got to be careful and pay attention," driver Marie William said.

The Lakeland-Winter Haven area is the third worst in the country behind Stockton and Riverside, California. Port St. Lucie, Daytona Beach and Fort Myers are sixth, seventh and ninth.

"It's just bound to happen with just, I think, more construction happening, and then you have people from all around the world just going to come to Florida with different driving habits," driver Olivia Blackman said.

Meanwhile Orlando, Miami and Tampa have the 13th, 14th 15th worst commutes in the country.

"At this time of day, it's its really bad. I drive to North Florida quite a bit, and it's usually pretty crowded on the interstate," driver Emma Withers said.

With no state income tax and 825 miles of sandy beaches Florida is an appealing prospect for those looking for a new place to call home. According to 2022 data from the U.S. Census Bureau, it's now the fastest-growing state in country.

"I don't want to be selfish. We have a beautiful state and I understand why people want to live here," Withers said.