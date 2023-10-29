FHP: 5 killed in head-on crash in Wimauma

article

Five people died after a crash on SR-674 just east of Balm Wimauma Road on Sunday morning, according to officials.

The Florida Highway Patrol says that a 29-year-old Bowling Green man was headed west on SR-674 in his Toyota Tacoma while a 42-year-old Wimauma man was headed east in his Chevy Silverado around 7:00 a.m.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

A Chevy S-10 being driven by a 59-year-old Mulberry man was behind the Silverado, according to troopers.

For unknown reasons, authorities say the Tacoma drove into the eastbound lanes and hit the Silverado head-on.

The Chevy S-10 tried to avoid the crash by steering left, but rotated and went into a ditch after debris from the crash hit the pickup, according to FHP.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

All the passengers in the Tacoma died from their injuries. One passenger in the Silverado was seriously injured, according to authorities.

Officials say both directions of SR-674 were closed because the crash and reopened at 2 p.m.