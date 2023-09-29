FHP: 72-year-old pedestrian hit and killed on SR-60

article

A 72-year-old Tampa woman died early Friday morning after being hit by a car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 6:48 a.m, troopers say a 54-year-old Valrico woman was driving a sedan east on SR-60, east of Valrico Road.

The 72-year-old pedestrian tried to walk across the highway, according to officials. Troopers say the woman was struck by the sedan after walking into the path of the vehicle.

Authorities say the woman died at the scene of the crash.

The driver did not have any injuries, according to FHP.