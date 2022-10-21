FHP: Box truck passenger shot in I-4 traffic, troopers search for suspect

article

Troopers are searching for a driver who shot at a passenger in a box truck while in a traffic backup on I-4 near I-275.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to Tampa General Hospital on October 13 after a 43-year-old St. Petersburg man said he was struck by a bullet. Troopers said he was the passenger inside a box truck when he was shot at while traveling westbound on I-4 near I-275.

He was driven to the hospital by his co-worker, a 35-year-old Clearwater man, according to FHP. Both men told troopers that the incident happened during heavy traffic at about 7:30 p.m. that day.

Investigators said the victim and the driver adjacent to him got into an argument while in traffic. That's when the other driver pointed a gray semi-automatic handgun at the St. Pete man and fired one shot, according to FHP.

The bullet grazed the victim's forehead, causing non-life threatening injuries, troopers confirmed.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

After the suspect fired at the passenger in the box truck, he traveled north onto I-275 while the victims traveled southbound to Tampa General Hospital, troopers said. FHP troopers were able to find several bullet fragments within the vehicle.

The victim described the suspect's vehicle as a two-door gray Mercedes-Benz with factory wheels and windows that were not tinted, investigators said.

Troopers said the suspect was described as a Hispanic male that is about 28-35 years old with a medium build. He is also bald with a thin mustache, and FHP said he was wearing aviator style sunglasses.

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspect is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol by calling (813) 558-1800 or *FHP. You can also make an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay.