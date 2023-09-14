FHP: Car engulfed in flames, driver unharmed after crash on US-19

article

An 18-year-old Seminole man was driving south on US-19 on Thursday when he crashed and his car caught on fire, according to troopers.

The car caught on fire after crashing, according to FHP. Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

FHP says the 18-year-old was just south of Colonial Boulevard when he changed lanes to avoid another car. He ended up on the west grass shoulder and hit the guidewires of a utility pole, according to officials.

READ: Inverness home completely destroyed in fire, officials say

Authorities say the pole split in half, but the power lines stayed in the air above the road.

The driver was unharmed after a crash on US-19, according to troopers. Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The car was fully engulfed in flames after the crash, according to troopers. Officials say the man was able to get out of the car unharmed.

Troopers say all southbound lanes were closed because of the accident but have been reopened.