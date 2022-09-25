Expand / Collapse search

FHP: Clearwater man traveling with 2 children arrested for DUI manslaughter following fatal crash

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Pinellas County
FOX 13 News
Francisco Marcelo Felipe mugshot courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. article

Francisco Marcelo Felipe mugshot courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. 

LARGO, Fla. - A Clearwater man is accused of killing a man on a motorcycle while driving under the influence with two young girls in the car. 

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Francisco Marcelo Felipe was traveling westbound in a pickup truck on Roosevelt Blvd. around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday when troopers say he turned in front of a Largo man driving a Harley-Davidson as he tried to make a left turn onto 62nd Street North. 

Post-impact, both vehicles spun around and came to a final rest within the intersection, according to FHP. 

The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. His passenger, a 50-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries in the crash. 

Troopers say Felipe, who was traveling with a 34-year-old woman, a 4-year-old girl, and a 6-year-old girl was later arrested for DUI manslaughter. 