FHP: Driver collided with FHP patrol car causing chain-reaction crash on Veterans Expressway

Four people suffered minor injuries Sunday afternoon in a multi-vehicle crash involving a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle.

According to FHP, a trooper pulled another vehicle over for speeding and after the two cars stopped along the shoulder of the road, a 52-year-old man driving an SUV lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the back of the trooper's car.

The impact sent the patrol car forward, and it collided with the sedan that had been pulled over.

Troopers say the SUV was traveling too fast for the wet roadway when it crashed.

All three vehicles came to rest along the outside shoulder of the highway.