FHP: Good Samaritan hit, killed on I-4

A 21-year-old man was killed shortly after midnight on Sunday after being hit by a car on Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man stopped in the median of I-4 to help move a pickup truck that had been involved in a crash along westbound I-4 near County Line Road.

As the man was walking to the vehicle a car traveling westbound on I-4 hit and killed him before colliding with a guardrail.

The man died at the scene.

