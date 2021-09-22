FHP: Hernando crash victims pull out shotgun, carjack good Samaritans

article

The Florida Highway Patrol needs your help finding two men who carjacked a pair of good Samaritans after a reported hit-and-run crash in Hernando County.

Troopers say the two suspects lost control of their car along Interstate 75 in the Ridge Manor area and crashed into a barrier, then ended up right in the middle of the southbound lanes.

Two good Samaritans stopped to help and that's when, troopers say, the men abandoned their car in the middle of the highway, pulled out a shotgun, and forced their way inside their car.

Troopers say they then made the driver take them to Tampa and drop them off near 138th Avenue and 19th Street. The good Samaritans were not hurt.

If you recognize the two men seen in the surveillance photos here, you're asked to call FHP or Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay. Troopers say the suspect claimed they'd become lost after leaving Lakeland.

