FHP: Man killed trying to cross U.S. 41

A 54-year-old Bradenton man died Friday night after being struck by a car while trying to cross U.S. 41, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened around 9:25 p.m. on U.S. 41 near the intersection of 27th Ave. West.

Troopers say a 71-year-old man from Bradenton was traveling south on U.S. 41 approaching the intersection of 27th Avenue West when he struck the 54-year-old man as he was trying to cross U.S. 41.

The pickup truck driven by the 71-year-old man came to a rest on the west shoulder sidewalk and the outside lane of U.S. 41, while the pedestrian came to a rest in the inside lane of southbound U.S. 41.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app