FHP: Pedestrian hit by truck on US-41 during fatal crash

A 32-year-old man was hit by a pickup truck in Hernando County on Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 78-year-old Brooksville woman was headed south on US-41 around 2:48 p.m. According to officials, a man was walking northbound in the southbound land of US-41 as the woman was negotiating a curve south of CR-445.

Authorities say the truck hit the man before coming to a controlled stop on the west shoulder of the road.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital, which is where he died from his injuries, according to troopers.