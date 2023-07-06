FHP: Plant City man dies in highway crash, SUV overturned

A Plant City man died after crashing into another car while trying to merge on State Road 60 according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say that a 35-year-old man driving an SUV was headed west on SR-60 when he tried to switch lanes.

READ: HCSO: Toddler hit, killed by vehicle after wandering outside home: ‘Heartbreaking tragedy'

There was a 58-year-old Valrico woman driving a pickup truck in the lane the man was attempting to merge into according to investigators.

Officials say the vehicles collided east of Dover Road.

READ: Motorcyclist dies in Hillsborough County crash on SR-674, FHP says

The woman's car ended up on the south shoulder of the highway according to FHP. However, the SUV rotated and overturned into the median before ending up in the eastbound lanes.

Troopers say the 35-year-old was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries. The other driver had minor injuries.