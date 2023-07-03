Motorcyclist dies in Hillsborough County crash on SR-674, FHP says

article

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a motorcyclist died on Sunday night after a crash on SR-674 in Hillsborough County.

Trooper say a 25-year-old Wimauma man driving a GMC pickup truck was headed east on SR-674.

A 32-year-old Wimauma man was riding his motorcycle west on SR-674 according to officials.

Investigators say when the truck reached the intersection of 6th Street the driver turned left into the path of the motorcyclist.

The 32-year-old was hit and died at the scene of the crash according to FHP.

Troopers say the driver of the truck only had minor injuries.