HCSO: Toddler hit, killed by vehicle after wandering outside home: ‘Heartbreaking tragedy'

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after it says a toddler was killed after being hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning.

Deputies say they received a 911 call just before 3 a.m. about a toddler being hit by a vehicle in the northbound lanes of Sheldon Road near Brennan Circle.

When deputies arrived they discovered a 3-year-old in the roadway. The toddler was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital where they died.

According to HCSO, the driver who hit the child had just gotten off of work and was returning home at the time of the crash. Investigators say the driver showed no signs of impairment or wrongdoing.

Deputies at the scene of a crash that killed a toddler Thursday morning.

Investigators say the driver realized he hit something, but didn’t see anything in the roadway, so he turned his vehicle around and that’s when he saw he had hit the toddler.

Deputies immediately began looking into why the child was on the road at that hour and where the toddler’s parents were located.

According to HCSO, within an hour investigators found an open door at the Valencia Apartments, which is about a quarter of a mile away from the scene of the crash. Inside, deputies say the child’s parents were frantic, looking for their child.

"You can imagine the heartbreak and the nightmare these parents were living in. At 3:30 in the morning, there is no place that a child should be and no place that a parent expects a child to be other than safe and inside their bed. Unfortunately, these parents received the heartbreaking news that their child had passed away at the hospital," stated Amanda Granit, chief communications officer with HCSO.

Granit says at this point no charges have been filed against the parents or the driver.

"It’s just truly a gut-wrenching and heartbreaking scene and our thoughts are with the family and anyone who knew this child," Granit said.

Investigators are currently looking into how exactly the child was able to get out of the home.

HCSO patrol vehicle at the scene of a fatal crash.

Due to Marsy’s Law, HCSO says it is not releasing the gender of the child.

The roadway will be closed for several hours while deputies investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.