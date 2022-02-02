FHP: Sarasota baby dies after when SUV overturned, crashed into tree

article

Florida troopers are still trying to determine what led up to a single-vehicle crash in Sarasota where all three occupants were not wearing a seat belt or secured in a car seat, officials say.

Around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, the driver of an SUV was heading south on State Road 681 in the left lane, just south of Honore Avenue. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver, a 26-year-old woman from Sarasota, lost control of the vehicle.

Investigators said the SUV rotated before traveling off the roadway, overturned, and crashed into a tree and fence.

When troopers arrived, the vehicle was on its roof. The Sarasota driver had serious injuries. An infant inside the vehicle passed away, and a 2-year-old girl had minor injuries.

Troopers said the driver was not wearing a seat belt, and neither child was in a car seat or wearing a seat belt.

FHP said they are still investigating the cause of the crash.