FHP: Sarasota man dies after being run over by trailer

A 42-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning in Sarasota.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 48-year-old man was driving a pickup truck northbound in the outside lane of Beneva Road just north of Proctor Road around 1:30 a.m. Troopers say the 42-year-old man lying face down in the northbound outside lane of Beneva Road after being knocked off his scooter in a separate incident.

The driver of the pickup truck swerved to avoid the man in the road, but the trailer tires of the truck struck him, according to FHP. The man died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.