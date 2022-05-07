FHP: Teen traveling more than 100 mph arrested nearly 4 months after double fatal Pasco County crash

A teenager accused of speeding down a Pasco County road at 114 miles per hour and making multiple lane changes moments before colliding with an SUV and killing two people inside has been arrested.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 52-year-old man was traveling eastbound on State Road 56 shortly before 4 p.m. on January 19, 2022.

Troopers say when the man tried to turn left onto Lajuana Boulevard, his Nissan Rogue was struck by a 17-year-old driving Honda Accord westbound on State Road 56 at 100 miles per hour.

Upon impact, the Nissan Rogue overturned and though troopers say the 52-year-old man was wearing a seatbelt, the impact ejected him from the car, and he died at the scene.

Troopers say a passerby removed the man’s 56-year-old female passenger from the car and began rendering aid, but she died at the scene as well.

On May 6, troopers arrested the teen on two counts of vehicular homicide following an intensive investigation.

Advertisement

Note: Initial FHP reports stated that both the driver and passenger of the Nissan Rogue were not wearing seatbelts, but troopers say further investigation indicated that both occupants were restrained.

