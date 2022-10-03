FHP trooper rescued from Hardee County floodwaters; patrol car pulled out by crane

article

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper had to be rescued from rising floodwater caused by Hurricane Ian, as the storm barreled through the state last week.

Ocala police said the trooper was driving in Hardee County on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 29. That's when the bridge washed out, taking the trooper's cruiser with it.

Amazingly, the trooper was unharmed. He was able to escape through the window and swim to a tree before calling for help.

(Photo courtesy: Ocala Police Department)

Photos of the cruiser being pulled from the murky water below the washed-out bridge show the vehicle half-submerged.

A large crane was brought in to lift the car out.