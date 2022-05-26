FHP troopers target human traffickers in Hernando County

article

Two human trafficking operations have been busted on I-75 in Hernando County over the last week.

On Monday, troopers pulled over a Chevrolet Suburban in Brooksville because the window tint was too dark. Inside, they found Josselin Padilla Valladares and seven passengers, including one in a cargo area.

Josselin said she'd picked them up in Houston and for $900, was taking them to Tampa.

FHP troopers stopped this Chevrolet Suburban for having illegal window tint Monday (photo courtesy: FHP)

On Tuesday, a Nissan Pathfinder was busted for speeding in almost the same spot.

Inside, was Vicente Temoxtle-Quiahua, a few of his family members, and a man hiding underneath luggage.

Vicente said he'd been paid $1,500 to bring the man from Colorado to Plant City.

Money seized Monday by FHP troopers (photo courtesy: FHP)

"The saddest part about these people is they don't know what they are coming in for," said St. Petersburg immigration attorney Arturo Rios. "Generally, they are fooled into those vehicles. They know they are coming into the country illegally. They do not understand they are coming in as indentured servants, or slaves."

Rios says they're often lied to about how much money they'll make and for how long they'll have to work to pay off their travel debt.

He says they're often brought to Florida by middle-men for farmers who don't ask too many questions about who will be picking strawberries, cucumbers or other produce.

"They are put in these secluded homes in the field, where they don't have access to anyone or anything, and they have people, usually armed, watching them." Rios added.

Border patrol agents picked up the undocumented workers

. Troopers said in April they'd found 64 migrants and arrested 15 smugglers over the previous six months.

"I can definitely say there's an uptick in these kinds of cases where there's a lot of movement coming across," FHP Sgt. Steve Gaskins said in April.

These alleged traffickers were taken to the Hernando County jail.

But law enforcement says both the traffickers and their victims, often try again, and again.

"If the people who are trafficked can't get out, and try to reach someone for help, it is very difficult to get to them, because the traffickers, the fiends are very astute," said Rios.

Temoxtle-Quiahua and Padilla Valladares are being held on $10,500 and $12,000 bonds respectively.