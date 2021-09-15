FHP: Vehicle that hit, killed Pasco County woman located; driver still unknown

article

The Florida Highway Patrol says the vehicle that hit and killed a woman walking on Hillsborough Avenue Saturday has been found just blocks from where the crash happened.

Nearby surveillance cameras recorded video of the deadly crash.

FHP troopers said the silver 2016 Nissan Sentra was parked at a home near 9300 Memorial Highway. It has been impounded and is being searched for evidence.

Troopers said they still have not located the driver who hit and killed a 67-year-old New Port Richey woman Saturday night.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppersat 800-873-TIPS.

