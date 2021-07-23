FHP: Woman crashes into Road Ranger truck on Howard Frankland bridge, then flees the scene

article

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a hit-and-run driver who crashed into a Road Ranger truck on the shoulder of the Howard Frankland bridge, then abandoned her car and got into another vehicle to flee the scene.

Troopers said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday eastbound on I-275 near mile marker 37, where the Florida Road Ranger truck had stopped on the outside shoulder to help a disabled vehicle.

Just before the road ranger exited the truck, troopers said a silver 2014 Mazda 6 sedan, with Florida tag number LSD B46, drove partially onto the shoulder and sideswiped the road ranger's vehicle. After the impact, the Mazda traveled down the trass embankment and collided with a concrete barrier wall.

FHP said the driver of the Mazda, described as a white or Hispanic woman with blonde hair, then got out of the car and into a gray Nissan Versa driven by a heavy-set Black male, which then left the crash scene.

Investigators said the abandoned Mazda did not belong to the female hit-and-run driver who fled the scene.

The road ranger whose truck was hit in the crash was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash or the suspect driver is asked to call FHP by dialing *FHP or 813-558-1800. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.