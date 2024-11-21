Fiery fatal Polk County crash causes power outage: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Winter Haven man is dead following a fiery car crash on Wednesday evening.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 47-year-old Winter Haven man was traveling westbound on SR 544 in a Volkswagen Tiguan around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday as a 24-year-old Winter Haven man was traveling eastbound in a Toyota Supra.

At the intersection of 16th Street NW, troopers say the Volkswagen turned left in the path of the Toyota and was struck.

Post-impact, the Volkswagen spun around before coming to a final rest in the median and bursting into flames. Troopers say the Toyota traveled off the roadway and hit a utility pole, causing a power outage in the area.

The driver of the Volkswagen died at the scene while the driver of the Toyota was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

