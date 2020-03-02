Fire destroys home in Pasco County

article

A Pasco County home is a total loss following an early-morning fire.

Firefighters responded to the home, located at 21913 Bowman Road in Spring Hill, around 4 a.m. Crews had to bring water trucks because there were no fire hydrants in the surrounding area. The burned frame of the structure appeared to be all that was left behind.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

It’s unclear how many people were displaced but the residents declined assistance from Red Cross.

