Fire in Clearwater leaves five people without a home

At 5:30 on Sunday morning, Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire at 1000 Carlton St.

The house sustained severe damage, but no injuries have been reported.

As a result, three adults and two kids were displaced. They are receiving help from the Red Cross.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

This incident is still under investigation.