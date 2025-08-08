Expand / Collapse search

Firefighter hospitalized after fire at Pasco County apartment complex

Published  August 8, 2025 6:10am EDT
Pasco County
The Brief

    • A Pasco County firefighter suffered injuries while battling a fire on Thursday night, according to officials.
    • PCFR responded Thursday night to the Enclave at Wesley Chapel Apartments off SR 56 west of Bruce B Downs Blvd.
    • The Red Cross is helping residents impacted by the fire, but it's not clear exactly how many units were damaged.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A firefighter is recovering from injuries after Pasco County crews battled a fire at an apartment complex on Thursday night.

What we know:

Pasco County Fire Rescue says smoke and flames were visible from the roof when firefighters responded to the Enclave at Wesley Chapel Apartments off SR 56 west of Bruce B Downs Blvd.

Courtesy: Pasco County Fire Rescue.

Crews evacuated the building as they worked to fight the fire, according to officials.

PCFR says one firefighter suffered injuries that are not life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is helping residents impacted by the fire.

What we don't know:

It's not clear how many units were damaged or what may have caused the fire. The investigation is ongoing.

The Source: This story was written with information from Pasco County Fire Rescue.

