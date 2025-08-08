Firefighter hospitalized after fire at Pasco County apartment complex
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A firefighter is recovering from injuries after Pasco County crews battled a fire at an apartment complex on Thursday night.
What we know:
Pasco County Fire Rescue says smoke and flames were visible from the roof when firefighters responded to the Enclave at Wesley Chapel Apartments off SR 56 west of Bruce B Downs Blvd.
Courtesy: Pasco County Fire Rescue.
Crews evacuated the building as they worked to fight the fire, according to officials.
PCFR says one firefighter suffered injuries that are not life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.
The Red Cross is helping residents impacted by the fire.
What we don't know:
It's not clear how many units were damaged or what may have caused the fire. The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: This story was written with information from Pasco County Fire Rescue.