First shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrives in Florida

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Updated 2 mins ago
Coronavirus in Florida
FOX 13 News

Who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and where?

Publix, Walmart and Walgreens are joining CVS when it comes to bypassing a state recommendation for COVID-19 vaccines. All four are now administering shots to teachers, staff and child care workers of all ages.

TAMPA, Fla. - Late Thursday night, the first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Florida.

Governor Ron DeSantis made the announcement Friday that the state received 175,000 doses. He added that they don't expect to receive any more of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for two weeks, and said the state is working to ascertain the demand for it.

The FEMA site in Tampa, which was one of four that opened Wednesday across the state, began administering the vaccine Friday.

"I think it’s a great option for a one-dose vaccine that you don’t have to have a booster for, and you don’t have to have freezing temperatures," DeSantis explained.

He appeared at the Polk County Sheriff's Office along with Sheriff Grady Judd, saying they would be vaccinating law enforcement with the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Judd shot down conspiracy theories about the vaccine and encouraged the public to get the shot as soon as they can.

"The community together can put this pandemic down by putting shots in arms," Judd said. "As this vaccine rolls into the state of Florida, please get your shots because that's when herd immunity kicks in."

slideshow

slideshow

slideshow

