Five years after red tide devastated sea trout in Sarasota Bay, efforts to replenish begin

Anglers who frequent Sarasota Bay know the trout population has struggled.

Captain Scott Moore watched as red tide swept through the area in 2017. For a while, trout fishing was off limits.

Now anglers are allowed to bring in three trout per person. Only one can measure 19 inches or more.

But Moore is hopeful after the Coastal Conservation Association of Florida received 15,000 trout from Duke Energy's Mariculture Center to release into the bay.

"We have two passes here, plenty of good water. We’ve got beautiful grass flats out here and these trout we will release will go out there and have a great chance of surviving," he said.

The juvenile spotted sea trout were released into the south end of Sarasota Bay.

Rain didn't stop crews who started at 2:30 a.m. Thursday, getting ready for the release.

"The fish don't mind they're already wet," joked Brian Gorski, the executive director of Coastal Conservation Association of Florida.

As the rain poured down, some trout were released in buckets. Most came into the Bay through a hose line.

Now in their new home, the trout will be a vital part of the bay ecosystem.

"We are just happy to be here and happy to be a part of rebuilding our fisheries," said Gorski.